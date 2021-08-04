Once SRK Slapped Yo Yo Honey Singh; Know Shalini Talwar’s Views On The Rumour

Reportedly, B’wood singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh earlier got into many controversies other than the recent one, which is going on with his wife and B’wood actor Shalini Talwar. Briefing the fact, Shalini filed a case of domestic violence against Honey Singh, and meanwhile, the case in under consecutive hearings.

One of the controversies is remembered till now, which is when B’wood actor Shah Rukh Khan apparently slapped the singer-rapper for getting drunk and misbehaving on one of the tours. On the contrary, in a recent interview, Shalini presented her views regarding the fact. She clarified that that news is completely imaginary rather than fake. “Honey really respects Shah Rukh Khan and the superstar also treats him like a younger brother. In fact, SRK supported us a lot. Although Honey was advised not to go out of the country for medical reasons, he did only because he had given his word to SRK,” she added.

Speaking of the incident with Shah Rukh Khan, she expressed that his husband was a heavy medication for his Blood Pressure issues, and he might have slipped and fell during the rehearsals and injured his back and head. This might be the reason behind he returned him from the tour.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Honey Singh spoke about how SRK supported him and how strong their bond is. He said, “Every time I meet him, the moment becomes memorable for me. However, I do remember an incident that increased my respect for Shah Rukh Khan. After the success of ‘Lungi Dance’, he personally called me and invited me to his house for a Diwali party. I basically live in Delhi so I told him I was in Delhi and that it would be difficult for me to come to Mumbai for a party but he insisted.”

The singer-rapper added, “I also told him that I barely knew anyone but he remained adamant. I finally went to his party. When I reached, Shah Rukh sir was outside seeing off Madhuri Dixit. Later he went inside. I didn’t know anybody from the industry, so surprisingly he caught my hand for the next two hours and introduced me to every person, which included directors, actors, musicians, and others. He was also all praise for me. It is a moment that I will always remember throughout my life. He is not only the king of Bollywood but also the king of our hearts.”