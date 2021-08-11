One saree and many ways to look stylish..

Have to wear a saree at upcoming events? Have a look at these stylish ways to add some news to your traditional saree to look adorable.

Festival season is on the way. Means lots of family and friends get-together, fun, outing and most importantly adore with beautiful outfits to spell your charm on everyone. Yes! Festival season or wedding season has kicked off and so has the crowd to get the best outfit. who doesn’t want to grab the compliments and attraction in any event? To get the best compliments you need to adore yourself as per the event and use something stylish apart from a common one.

Thinking about wearing some traditional outfit saree? but want to look stylish also. Here are some ways to drape the saree in a stylish way to mark the fashion and make others jealous. Saree is the most traditional outfit followed by most of the people’s and suits with everyone occasion.

Ways to make your traditional saree more attractive and noticeable.

Mermaid style

Want to have a mermaid look? Then drape your saree in mermaid style. Through draping spreads out the lower part of the pleats, which in turn, looks like the tail of a mermaid. It needs some extra tucks and pleats to have this beautiful look in very little time.

Neck Drap style When you dropped your saree just make your pallu a little longer and wrapped it around your neck like a scarf, it makes look more stylish and elegant.

Dhoti style

Dhoti is becoming more popular and trending now, you just need a wear a legging instead of a petticoat for better draping purposes. The style is followed by Maharashtra women but the dhoti style gives you extra from the traditional one.

Butterfly style

The butterfly is the most beautiful insect as well as the butterfly style. This easy-going style not makes you style but slimmer also. Makes extra thin pleats and tug it on the shoulder.

Lehanga style

Having a variety of sarees, but want to wear a Lehanga? Don’t go for the new purchase when you can make your saree into Lehanga. Yes! You can drape your saree like a Lehanga, have to have to do is keep pleating the whole 6-9 yards with leftover pallu.

Pant style

Looking for a comfortable and easy way to look stylish with your saree? Here are other ways to drape a saree. Avoid paticote and use pants and make your style unachievable.

Belt style

Go with the traditional style and just add a belt or Kamar bandh on your waist. Boat neck or off-shoulder blouse will enhance the beauty.

Mumtaz Cut

Add some retro vibes to your next wedding event with Mumtaz style. Yes, as per the name the style was introduced by veteran actor Mumtaz in the movie Ram and Shyam. Follow the Norman way of draping but make your pallu longer and make two to three layers.

Hope! You will follow the above-mentioned styles to spell your fashion skills and become the fashion icon of upcoming events.