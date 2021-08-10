Indian cinema is one of the largest cinema/ Film industries in the world, producing over 1000 films per year. Our cinema is not only special because of the variety of entertainment it delivered but also influences the audience. If viewers are the creature of cinema then cinema would be considered as the creator of viewers’ growth and development in any manner. We can learn a lot from our movies like the latest fashion, trends, edicts and much more. The impact of our films and influencers has been seen in our outlooks and even in our thinking.

The history of Indian cinema was completed for more than 100 years. If I am going to ask you about the first movie, then most people will reply “Raja Harishchandra”. Yes! It was the first full-length silent movie in India and also known as the mother of Indian films.

Nowadays, watching a silent movie is strange but in 1913 this was not only a source of entertainment but also an achievement that marks history. In our early cinema, the romance between the protagonists was shown through the bonding of flowers or from their deep eyes. There was no bold scene because it may discomfort the audience. But as the cinema grows, thinking changed and for now, onscreen kisses, lip lock or even more bold scene is the essential element of the movies and acceptable for the audience too.



Do you know about the first screen Lip lock? Most of the people will reply in Bobby between Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, Zeenat Aman and Shashi Kapoor in ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna in Dayavan, and very few will reply Raja Hindustani between Karishma Kapoor and Amir Khan. If these are the reply from you then I would like to correct you.

Moving On! The first-ever onscreen lip-lock was taking in the early 30’ s, yes! You will amaze to know that in the era of 1929 the first and most sensuous lip-lock was taken place in the silent movie “A Throw of Dice (Prapancha Pasha)”. The film was directed by German-born director Franz Osten. Starring Seeta Devi, Himanshu Rai, Charu Roy, and Madhu Bose. The movie is based on an episode from the Indian epic Mahabharata. The lip-lock was between Seeta Devi as Sunita and Charu Roy as Ranjeet and made her first-ever female kisser in Bollywood.



The scene was not that much popular and after that, another silent movie was released in India.” Karma” starring Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai. It was a bilingual film; the story portrays the love between a princess and a neighboring prince. Making a love scene on that level would be a big risk for both the actors and the director. When peoples were not able to watch an onscreen hug between the actors, doing a liplock was such a bold step and that boldness leads Devika Rani to be the first longest onscreen female kisser in Bollywood.