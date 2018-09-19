Many of us get tempted to cheat, but who’s likely to actually go through with it? Whether you’re into astrology or not, a person’s zodiac sign can be very telling when it comes to everything from their career to their favorite sex position. And according to a new survey by Ashley Madison, the dating site for extramarital affairs, there are five zodiac signs who more likely to cheat over anyone else.

1-Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns are earth signs who are known for being ambitious, hardworking, and loyal. They feel comfortable and safe when they know what’s going to happen, so a good relationship for them would be more traditional.” So it might surprise you to know that loyal Capricorn is the most common zodiac sign. The survey also found Capricorns engage the most with other members on the platform.

2-Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius is known for being a true individual who loves their freedom. Even in relationships, they don’t exactly like to be tied down so it’s not too surprising that they’re very present on the site.

3-Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces are the romantic dreamers of the zodiac, and have a tendency to live in the fantasy world they’ve built in their minds. Maybe having a secret affair could be part of that fantasy.

4-Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

This is another pretty surprising sign to make the list considering Taurus, like Capricorns, is an earth sign known for wanting stability. They’re also known for valuing loyalty and dependability in a partner. But regardless of that fact, they are the fourth most present sign on the site.

5-Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer rounds out the top five, but if you ask Noella Fe, a spiritual advisor and Beacon Truth’s premier astrologer, they’d be at the top of the list. After all, the survey did find that Cancers are one of the top five signs who actually engage and make the most connections on the platform, along with Capricorns, Scorpios, and Geminis.