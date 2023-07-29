Oppenheimer Sex Scene: Shobhaa De Says Hotels Keep Gita Near Bed Where Couples Copulate

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is grabbing the limelight since the time it was announced. After its release, the movie received a lot of criticism from Indian audiences because of one of its scenes which featured the lead actor reciting Holy Gita while having sex. Many eminent personalities gave their opinion on the controversy. While some slammed the makers for including such a scene, other backed them and found nothing offensive in the said scene. Now, author Shobhaa De has given her piece of mind on the depiction of sex scene in the film.

Shobhaa De’s tweet

In her latest tweet, De brought the argument to the attention of I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. She stated that the film ‘Oppenheimer’ left her speechless. Talking about the controversy surrounding the movie, the author said that nobody objects how so many 5-Star hotels place The Gita and Bible in every room, next to the beds, where countless couples copulate.

Soon after, netizens began reacting to Shobhaa’s tweet. One user wrote, “Never ever… Ever… Saw Gita in a hotel room… Yes, have seen Bible in hotel rooms though… but that has an evangelical perspective.” Another stated, “Having a book by bed side is different from playing it during the act. Hope you get it. Let’s not trivialise everything.”

About ‘Oppenheimer’

‘Oppenheimer’ is based on the life of American theoretical physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer. He played a pivotal role in developing the first nuclear weapons. Cillian Murphy has portrayed the titular role while Florence Pugh has played his love interest Jean Tatlock in the film. It is helmed by Christopher Nolan.

For the uninitiated, the scene from ‘Oppenheimer’ which is concerning Indian audeinces only features a Sanskrit verse and not the entire holy scripture.