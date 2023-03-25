‘Opportunities Are On Her Lap Regularly’, When Aishwarya Rai Called Out Alia Bhatt’s ‘Nepotistic Privileges’

The debate on nepotism is never ending in the film fraternity. It is quite common in the industry and thus, actors who does not hail from influential filmy families keep putting forward their opinion on the issue. Recently, a video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went viral. in the clip, the actress is heard talking about how Alia Bhatt has a strong support in Bollywood and get opportunities regularly.

Aishwarya Rai on Alia Bhatt’s nepotistic privileges

In the video, Aishwarya says, “I have told this to her (Alia) also, ‘It’s great for you. Karan (Johar) is supporting you since the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is quite consoling because you know it is not going to be difficult. You can have it all laid out for the longest time. And she smiled. But what’s nice is she is also doing good work, along with great opportunities which are virtually there literally on her lap, regularly”

Netizens react to Aishwarya’s statement

As soon as this clip reached internet, netizens began reacting to the Aishwarya’s statement on Alia’s advantages of being a nepo kid. While some agreed to her, others started pointing fingers at the many opportunities that Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek Bachchan wasted despite being son of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

A user wrote, “Other nepo kids also got opportunities but not everyone can act n leave a mark in the hearts of audiences. Like her Husband who got the best but still he’s not a hit star even after 20 yrs.” Another said, “Give Aish 1000 opportunities, but she will always be a beauty queen, not an actress. Stop this relentless Alia hating. Alia is a joy to watch on big screen.” A third user penned, “Abhishek also had 12-14 flops and was still getting regular work.”

A netizen backed Aishwarya and stated, “Unabashedly honest, yet graceful and kind with words. She paved way for many Alias to be able to do what they do today.” “Calling these privileged brats out, as she should. It’s unimaginable how clowns are comparing their fav with THE Aishwarya Rai.”

Aishwarya-Alia’s work front

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared last in Ponniyin Selvan-1. She will come up with its sequel soon. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.