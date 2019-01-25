Opt For Co-Living!!!! Sharing Homes, Sharing Lives……

Share

Co-living is more than just having roommates or housemates. It is a choice you make to share a home with other individuals, who may sometimes even enrich your life. Co-living was more commonly known as a temporary housing for young people who were trying to save costs on monthly expenses. However, in modern times many people are opting for this solution as there are many benefits. It is a great way of instilling family values in young kids and gives them a cluster of people they can trust and depend on, at the same time it offers parents a stable home to grow their kids and gives them the break they may need from time to time.

What are the benefits of co-living for adults?

There are many benefits which make it an attractive solution for young and old alike. Below are just a few:

Splitting bills – this is the most common benefit as all occupants in the home split the bills of housing and utilities. It may also be especially helpful for single parents of young children. Splitting chores – most spaces have the option of hiring a cleaning service, and this fee is included in the monthly premium. However, in cases where there is none, chores are split between all occupants and they may decide to take turns doing clean up in general areas or taking out the trash. Childcare is expensive and can range from $972 per month. A single mother who has more than one child will not be able to afford this fee. Having a housemate who is willing to babysit every now and then will lighten the financial burden on the mother. Your child will benefit from being exposed to other kids living in the same shared space. If day-care is not really an option and you are worried about your child’s social interaction, having a room-mate with a child will provide the child with a playmate. As a single parent you may benefit from having another adult to speak to, especially if you have lots in common. You also have the added benefit of enjoying time to yourself as there are other adults around you.

What are the benefits of co-living for kids?

Below is short list of the opportunities presented to kids that grow up co-housing:

As mentioned above, your child will have playmates of different ages and will be able to live together as a big family. Other adults that your child can rely upon and who may offer your child guidance in areas you may not be skilled at You don’t have to arrange playdates as the kids in the home are accessible anytime and your child will enjoy this. Your child will learn to respect people and cultures as they grow up in a home where everyone is different yet living in harmony with each other. The child will grow up feeling loved and part of a greater family which they might have missed because of an absent father.

Even parents who haven’t got results of divorce, and have small kids, opt for co-living. This way the child is exposed to other trusted adults who they grow fond off and address as “uncle” and “aunt”. It may be beneficial for those parents who have moved from their hometown and have no friends and family in the new area. It is a way of exposing your kids to other adults who are not related to them but can care for them and love them. Married couples with kids benefit from saving money as there are many expenses involved in raising kids and co-living will help minimize the cost of housing. It is good for kids to grow up with adults around them, especially as your child gets older and decides that they don’t want to listen to mom and dad, other trusted individuals can give their input and add to the quality of the child’s life.

Even though there are many advantages to co-living with your child, it may be difficult to take time out to spend alone with your family. It is important for couples and single parents to set time aside to dedicate to family and to plan family getaways.

Before deciding to move into a co-living space with a child, try and get some information on the occupants and look for places that may also have kids. This will also offer you assurance that your child will adapt well to the new living arrangement.