India is on its way to the fintech revolution that is all set to challenge the traditional banking institutions of the country. However, with digital comes countless vulnerabilities and loopholes. Loopholes that anyone, be it the platform owner, lender, or the borrower, anyone can use to perpetuate frauds or money scams.

Being largely unregulated, India’s P2P lending marketing shot up post demonetization. There were several P2P lending platforms that came to the fore and advertised fake promises to lure both lenders and borrowers. Indian banks have been privy to scams since many years despite being so regulated. With the ushering of such unregulated banking system, the risks and challenges of fraudulent activities only elevate. There are several issues with P2P lending platforms and their policies that allow them to prey and scam the lenders and borrowers.

In countries like India, banks are known to reject loans of those who are having low credit or no credit score. And, that’s when these P2P lending comes to rescue for these people or SMEs. P2P platforms are being used by people who’re looking for investments or people who are unable to get a loan from bank or any non-banking financial institution. Peer-to-peer lending companies often resort to lax credit standards as well as less thorough verification which leads to risk of defaults in payments. It usually has a higher risk of a scam than conventional financial institutions. In the UK, Quakle ceased operations in 2011, as a result of a near-100% default rate.

P2P lending usually provides loans to the unstable businesses or people who don’t have a regular flow of income. Thus, the chances of defaults in these platform become high which affects the lenders who have invested their money for the good profit. The average size of P2P investments in India ranges between $2,330 (INR 1.5 Lakhs) and $3,107 (INR 2 Lakhs). These platforms offer interest rates on personal loan depending on the lender preferences and borrower’s credit score. Since these interest rates are not fixed, they can be underneath 10% yet, on occasion, can likewise arrive at 30%-40%.

In 2015, Reuters had reported that unsecured personal loans constitute 4% of all loans in India. In March 2016 alone, $47.4 Bn (INR 2,96,800 Cr) was issued as personal loans to the country’s 1.31 Bn population. There has been a spike in the demand for insecure loans. This has promoted a number of private banks like Axis and ICICI to come up with new financial solutions.

With more people being pushed beyond the poverty line, Indian people are looking for any means to make money. And P2P lending platforms seem enticing to them. Many even invest what little they have in hopes of getting higher returns or borrow from these platforms. However, little do they know that they are only getting themselves trapped deeper in the web of financial frauds and scams. Before you join any such platform, make sure you have done your due diligence.