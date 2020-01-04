Padma Lakshmi Poses Nu`de After Being Mistaken For Priyanka Chopra, Slams Magazine Like A Boss

Indian born actress and model Padma Lakshmi has been grabbing a lot of headlines recently. The reason, she had openly given her peace of mind to a magazine that tagged Priyanka Chopra in her picture. Now, she has gone a step further and posed nu`de for a photoshoot and has made it to the headlines once again.

Padma is not afraid to bare it all as she’s comfortable in her skin. American TV personality bared it all in her latest photoshoot. Posing completely nu`de, Lakshmi went opted for no clothes and flaunted her no make-up look as she looks drop-dead gorgeous in a monochrome picture. In the snap, she can be seen lying on a cozy bed. Her gaze into the camera will make you sweat. Padma captioned the black-and-white photo with a heart emoji. Take a look at the picture:

Soon after she put up the picture, her fans were quick to comment on her stunning picture. One wrote, “Stunning so beautiful,” while another said, “You cute and everything can’t wait for the new season of #topchef miss the show.” “Dude how tf you look so good at this age being an indian woman,” wrote a user.

Meanwhile, sending a savage reply to the magazine, Padma had shared the screengrab of the picture and had written, “Thank you to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout. I know to some we all look alike, but… #desilife #justindianthings.”