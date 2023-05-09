‘Paise Ke Liye’: Rashmika Mandanna Trolled For Eating Chicken Burger After Claiming to Be Vegetarian!

South sensation Rashmika Mandanna has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences in a short span of time. She is not only doing wonders in the south film industry but is also signing interesting projects in Bollywood. Rashmika keep hitting headlines for one reason or the other. She often faces trolling too. Recently, the actress got under the radar of netizens for eating chicken burger in one of her ad videos after claiming herself to be a vegetarian in the past.

Rashmika trolled for eating non-veg burger

In the viral video ad, Rashmika is spotted eating chicken burger to promote a popular junk food brand. Interestingly, the actress has claimed herself to be a vegetarian in real life. In such a situation, when a video of her consuming chicken burger went viral, netizens quickly rushed in to attack her. Apart from getting trolled for eating a non-vegetarian burger, Rashmika is also at the target of trolls for promoting a junk food brand.





A user wrote, “She is a lie.” Another commented, “Paise ke liye such bhi kar lete hain.” A third one stated, “She fools public since 2017”.

Soon after, Rashmika’s fans jumped in to defend the actress. One wrote, “She already has a lot of contro’s so please don’t start anything new for god’s sake. Let her live. It’s her life her choice.” Another penned, “Bro just stop it. She is also a human being and has freedom to eat whatever she wants. And like we all have right mind and also know that these food products are unhealthy yet eat them then why to blame her.”

Rashmika work front

Workwise, Rashmika Mandanna who made her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl’s ‘Goodbye’ appeared last in Vijay-starrer Tamil film ‘Varisu’. She has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Hindi film ‘Animal’ in the pipeline. In this film, Rashmika will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.