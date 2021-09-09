A local court in Pakistan on Wednesday issued arrest warrants in a case registered against “Hindi Medium” actress Saba Qamar and others for shooting a “dance video” at a historic mosque in Lahore. Lahore’s magisterial court issued bailable warrants against Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed to avoid continuing court hearings. The court has adjourned the hearing till October 6.

The Lahore Police last year registered a case against Qamar and Saeed under section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code for the alleged ‘sabotage’ of Masjid Wazir Khan in the old city of Lahore. According to the FIR, both the artists had sabotaged the sanctity of the mosque by making a dance video. This act also caused outrage among the people of Pakistan. Two senior officials were also sacked by the Punjab government for violating the sanctity of the mosque.

Although Qamar and Saeed apologized for their actions following severe criticism and even death threats on social media, public outrage did not subside.

Qamar and Saeed had apologized for their demonstration. “It was the music video featuring a nikah (marriage) scene. It was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track,” she had said.

Qamar’s work has been highly appreciated in Bollywood films. He also did the biopic of social media star Qandeel Baloch. Qamar has received death threats on social media for his “un-Islamic” action. It warned that he would be executed like Qandeel Baloch.

Qandeel Baloch was killed in 2016 by his brother for ‘insulting family honour’. She was a very ambitious young woman and overnight became a social media celebrity in Pakistan. Qandeel Baloch was a victim of honor killing. Various religious parties, including the Jamaat-e-Islami, also demonstrated in the city demanding “severe punishment” for the artist couple for committing the sin.