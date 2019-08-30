Pakistani Actress Slams Shahrukh Khan & Alia Bhatt For Netflix Series, Gets Trolled Badly

by · August 30, 2019

Mehwish Hayat, a Pakistani actress, has recently tried really hard to gain some limelight but the entire thing turned around and she became the target of trolls. Indians never like anyone trolling or slamming their favorite Bollywood stars and know how to give it back to them. And Mehwish Khan learned this the wrong way.

About the web series, she wrote, “This just vindicates what I have been saying for so long. Another week & yet another anti-Pakistan project. Now can we wake up, smell the coffee & see Bollywood’s agenda for what it [email protected] Be patriotic, nobody is stopping you – just don’t do it at the expense of vilifying us.”

 

Just a day later, she also attacked kalank actress for stealing a Pakistani song. When the song was released many Pakistanis pointed out that it resembles Vital Signs’ album. She wrote, “I find this strange. On the one hand, Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs without so much as an acknowledgment. “Copyright violation” and “royalty payments” obviously mean nothing.”

 

Now Indians could not keep quiet when it comes to India or their favorite superstars. They trolled Hayat on Twitter and told her to get her facts right. For slamming Khan Indians told Hayat that the web series is based on true events and showing what we already know

 

Loading...

You may also like...