Pakistani Actress Slams Shahrukh Khan & Alia Bhatt For Netflix Series, Gets Trolled Badly

Mehwish Hayat, a Pakistani actress, has recently tried really hard to gain some limelight but the entire thing turned around and she became the target of trolls. Indians never like anyone trolling or slamming their favorite Bollywood stars and know how to give it back to them. And Mehwish Khan learned this the wrong way.

About the web series, she wrote, “This just vindicates what I have been saying for so long. Another week & yet another anti-Pakistan project. Now can we wake up, smell the coffee & see Bollywood’s agenda for what it [email protected] Be patriotic, nobody is stopping you – just don’t do it at the expense of vilifying us.”

This just vindicates what I have been saying for so long. Another week & yet another anti-Pakistan project. Now can we wake up, smell the coffee & see Bollywood’s agenda for what it is?@iamsrk Be patriotic, nobody is stopping you – just don’t do it at the expense of vilifying us. https://t.co/iCElRpJAa1 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) 23 August 2019

Just a day later, she also attacked kalank actress for stealing a Pakistani song. When the song was released many Pakistanis pointed out that it resembles Vital Signs’ album. She wrote, “I find this strange. On the one hand, Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs without so much as an acknowledgment. “Copyright violation” and “royalty payments” obviously mean nothing.”

I find this strange. On the one hand Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs without so much as an acknowledgment. “Copyright violation” and “royalty payments” obviously mean nothing.https://t.co/2x48WIGjf3 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) 24 August 2019

Now Indians could not keep quiet when it comes to India or their favorite superstars. They trolled Hayat on Twitter and told her to get her facts right. For slamming Khan Indians told Hayat that the web series is based on true events and showing what we already know

Hey @MehwishHayat have u heard of a indian song from 1973 koi sehri babu …i think its a rip off indian song not a Pakistani song. Just to be clear… — JESUS (@bandiya_kumar) 28 August 2019

Mehwish I think Prada Song Vital Signs Ki Copy Nahi Hai. This Is The Copy Of An Indian Old Song Shehri Babu Dil Lehri Babu Sing By Asha Bhosle In Movie Loafor 1973.. — Rohaan Sh. (@RohaanSheikh33) 24 August 2019

It’s a rip-off from an Asha Bhosle song “Koi Sehari Babu” from 1973 — Wabu (@larka_majboor) 24 August 2019

Well This song is copied from Movie Loafer(1973) Song name is -Koi sehri Babu.Btw Pakistani band copied from this song;) so before writing do some research. — Aanand (@akkilife) 24 August 2019

First of all it’s not about Pakistan(it’s about Terrorism) and talking about showing Pakistan in a bad light , so let me remind u the drama of Fawad khan and sanam baloch’s #Dastaan. You also know very well how cruel they projected Indians in it. So better don’t go that way. — ✨ Forever ❤️ (@AlizaJF12) 24 August 2019

A poisonous snake is a poisonous snake and can kill with one bite, so one should stay away from a poisonous snake. This is a fact and not vilification of the snake. Sorry madam, your arguments cut no ice. Try again. — Sodhi (@Sodhi1666) 24 August 2019