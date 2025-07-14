Pakistani Theatre Group Stuns Karachi With AI-Enhanced Ramayana Performance

In a cultural moment turning heads across borders, a Pakistani theatre troupe is making waves by staging a vibrant adaptation of the Ramayana — the legendary Hindu epic of good versus evil — in the heart of Karachi, Sindh.

The group, Mauj, presented their AI-enhanced version of the Ramayana at the Karachi Arts Council over the weekend, drawing applause for their fresh and inclusive take on the ancient saga.

Director Yoheshwar Karera spoke about the overwhelmingly positive response, saying he never feared backlash for adapting a Hindu mythological tale in Pakistan. “For me, bringing the Ramayana to the stage is a visual celebration and a reminder that Pakistani society is far more tolerant than the world often perceives,” Yoheshwar said.

Critics have been quick to praise the production’s technological brilliance and emotional storytelling. Omair Alavi, a renowned film and theatre critic, said, “The sincerity shines through. The live music, dazzling costumes, advanced lighting, and powerful set design elevated the production. The Ramayana is a story that echoes with millions, and this team brought it to life beautifully.”

One of the standout performers, Rana Kazmi, who portrayed Sita, shared how the project fascinated her. “There was something deeply moving about turning this ancient tale into a living, breathing stage experience. The audiences felt it too.”

With its fusion of AI effects, cultural sensitivity, and spectacular visuals, Mauj’s Ramayana is not just a theatre production—it’s a statement on cross-border harmony and artistic freedom.