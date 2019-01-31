Palak Jain And Tapavi Mehta Wedding Festivities Kick Off In Mumbai, See Photos

Share

Palak Jain and Tapasvi Mehta’s pre-wedding festivities kick-started in Mumbai on Monday. Clad in their traditional attires, they were all ready to host a pre-wedding party for their friends from the industry. The party saw the presence of who’s and who’s of the tele industry. Ronit Roy, Pooja Sandeep Sejwal, Shweta Kawatra Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar were some of the guests present at the party.

Before the star-studded evening party, sagan and chunri ceremony was held in the morning. For the chunri ceremony, Palak donned a pink lehenga with traditional jewellery and she looked glamorous while Tapasvi looked dapper in an off white kurta-pajama. For the evening party, Tapasvi wore a black and white formal wear while Palak looked breathtaking in a shimmery black and gold dress. Have a look at the pictures:

Tapasvi and Palak will tie the knot on February 10, 2019. Palak and Tapasvi will get married in her hometown, Indore where her haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will also take place on February 7, 8 and 9 respectively.

Talking to a leading daily Palak once shared “I have always dreamt of a fairytale and elaborate wedding. So, I will have every possible function leading up to the D-day.” The excited to-be bride went on to add, “So, I will have every possible function leading up to the D-day. There will be a pre-wedding celebration on January 28 in Mumbai for my industry friends and family. The haldi, mehendi and sangeet will be held in Indore on February 7, 8 and 9, respectively. I am excited about getting married in the month of love, and we will take off to New Zealand for our honeymoon.

The bride-to-be further revealed why she chose her hometown, Indore for the wedding, Palak said “I could have got married in Mumbai, but I have my own reasons for choosing Indore. Firstly, it’s my hometown and secondly, I want people to take two days off and consider it a short holiday. I don’t want them to stress about work”. She remarked “My father jokes that he shouldn’t have a seating arrangement for the bride, as she won’t be sitting at all. I am part of almost every dance performance at my functions.”