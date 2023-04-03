Palak Tiwari Breaks Silence On Rumor Of Dating Ibrahim Ali Khan, Know What She Reveals!

Palak Tiwari, daughter of television diva Shweta Tiwari, is making headlines for her Bollywood debut. She is about to step into the world of cinema with Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Palak was earlier seen in the music album ‘Bijli Bijli’ with Hardy Sandhu.

This chartbuster song created a lot of buzz, as well as Palak’s popularity also increased a lot. Apart from this, Palak also remains in discussions about her personal life, on which she herself has made a big disclosure while breaking her silence.

It may be noted that in the past, Palak Tiwari was spotted several times with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s darling son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Both were seen together in many parties, after which rumors of their dating started flying. Now Palak herself has spoken about her link-up with Ibrahim.

Let us tell you that Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen leaving a restaurant in a car last year. During that time Palak tried to hide her face from paparazzi cameras. Regarding this, Palak had said in an interview that she and Ibrahim had gone out with friends and she tried to hide her face because she had told her mother another location.

Shooting For Two Films Has Kept Me Very Busy And Satisfied With Life- Palak Tiwari

On the other hand, on the question of being in a relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari said in her recent interview, “Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and satisfied in life. It is my only focus, and it is an important one for me. I don’t pay heed to these rumors as it is a part of my profession.I want to focus on my work instead. We can never calculate or predict love, work comes first for me at this stage. It’s an important time for me from a work perspective, so I’m putting all my energy into it.”