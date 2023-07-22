Palak Tiwari Reveals Mom Shweta Tiwari’s Trick To Stop Her From Dating: ‘Main Tujhe…’

Bollywood actress Palak Tiwari might just be one film old in the industry, but she keeps on attracting limelight for one or the other reason. Her style and revelations are something which make her a favourite of media headlines. Recently, Palak who is the daughter of famous TV actress Shweta Tiwari opened up on her teenage dating life. She recalled what tricks her mom used to stop her from going on dates early in life.

Palak talks about how Shweta used to react to her going on dates

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Palak shared many anecdotes from her childhood. She remembered some moments when her mother Shweta caught her red-handed. Palak revealed that when she was a teenager and used to lie to her mother to go on a date with a boy, her mom Shweta used to catch her immediately.

The actress stated, “The biggest problem I had was that I used to lie a lot and people used to catch me easily whenever I lie. My mother says ‘Why do you bother to lie? You will be caught in two hours’. I had a boyfriend when I was 15 or 16. I was going to the mall with him one day and I told my mom that I was going downstairs to play hide and seek. My mother was not in the city and she said ‘Ok’. Later, she came to know that I was not playing but was in the mall. She got very angry. The funny thing was that my mom used to say, ‘Main tujhe gao bhej dungi, main tere Baal katwa dungi” to stop me from dating.”

For the unknown, Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. At a young age of 22 years, she enjoys a huge fan following on social media.