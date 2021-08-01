PANDEMIC AND MENTAL HEALTH : An Inside story about latest Research on Economic and Emotional Traumas

Women and adults aging 45 to 65 have reported worsening mental health during the pandemic. For months, experts have warned about the prospect of a an entirely different threat unleashed by the coronavirus that is a mental health crisis that could sweep the across the world. Their concerns are rooted in more than a year of social isolation, the grief and loss, and economic and emotional trauma that the pandemic has inflicted. A new survey conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan is shedding light on which groups might be most vulnerable to the effects.

Four groups – women, people ages 45 to 65, people with higher levels of education, and individuals in either fair or poor physical health – “are more likely to have experienced worsened mental health during the first nine months of the pandemic,” or to have felt heightened anxiety or sleep problems, according to research. As many as one-fifth of all older adults said they felt their mental health had worsened throughout the pandemic enforced lockdowns, the findings concluded.

Women were found to be likelier than men to have broached the topic with a health provider or considered medication as a treatment option. “We need to continue to look for and address the mental health effects of the pandemic and connect people to treatment resources,” research suggest. “Poor mental health can decrease functioning, independence, and quality of life for older adults but treatment can significantly help”, according to reports. Increasing exercise, diet, and meditation are the methods to handle the crisis according to experts.

As early as May 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) had sounded alarm over the potential for “a massive increase in mental health conditions in the coming months.” In that warning, which called for increased investments in mental health services, the WHO reported that women were especially at risk of declining mental health, while balancing demands like childcare and home-schooling. Mental health and substance use experts are concerned that this tumultuous period of history might also have intensified the consumption of alcohol among underage youth.