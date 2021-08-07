Pankaj Tripathi Said, “Acting Is Not An Easy Job, I Think I Should Take A Break”

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the best actors in Bollywood; everyone knows that everyone is crazy about the way he acts. He had a release on Netflix last month which was well received by the audience. Recently, in an interview, Pankaj said something like this, his fans may get a bit shocked. In an interview, Pankaj Tripathi told that he is tired of acting and he is thinking that he should get away from acting for a while.





I always try to do things better in life so that everything is in my mind. I want to do everything that keeps the excitement going. I just want to keep doing something that people enjoy. This gives me motivation and when I used to do theatre, I was also told about it. It is very important for me that whatever I am doing, people should be entertained. I think acting is not an easy job. But it is difficult for people. There have been many times in my personal life when I felt that it would be right to take a break.

I should think about this again. Because I’m working too much. Pankaj Tripathi told that he likes to travel and eat. I get a chance to travel only because of films. I don’t see any other motivation to work in films. I am not fond of partying at all. I am seen in photos with those with whom I work in films. Pankaj Tripathi made his debut in the Kannada film ‘Chigurida Kanasu’ but his debut in Hindi films was with the film ‘Run’ in 2004. After this, Pankaj Tripathi has done tremendous acting in many other films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton. Pankaj Tripathi will soon be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the film 83 which is based on the 1983 World Cup victory.