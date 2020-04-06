Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Their friendship was the hottest topic of discussion. While, their fans wished them to end up together they always mantained a “just friends” stance. Paras also broke up with his longtime girlfriend Akanksha Puri and many assumed that it was his relationship with Mahira that caused the breakup.

Paras and Mahira have been spending a lot of time together these days. The actress also paid a visit to Paras’ house and met his mother. And Paras’s mother who looked against their friendship during her visit to BB house. But now things seem to have got better as we recently saw a picture of Mahira Sharma happily posing with the mother son duo.

Rumour mills were abuzz that Paras ana Mahira will soon tie the knot. A certain wedding card is also getting viral on internet. However, it seems this all are just fan made. But you never know, given the bond between them getting stronger each day. You might just see both of them getting married one day. Meanwhile, take a look at the fan made wedding card:

Well, the crazy fandom has taken this too far this time and we are sure Paras and Mahira will have a good laugh at it.

What are your views on it? Let us know in the comments section below.