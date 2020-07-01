Bigg Boss 13 was the best season. This season had broken many records and started with an absolutely new and distinctive idea. The show had two finales and the house was set in Mumbai this year. This season additionally had the most number of special case contestants and was the longest season. Be that as it may, this season just the superstars controlled the house and there were no ordinary citizens. The show was adored by the fans and had been excelling on the TRP graphs. Sidharth Shukla was proclaimed as the victor of this epic season while Asim Riaz developed as the next in line.

The season is finished however the show is still in talks. We find out about the hopefuls from season 13 consistently and it appears the show has not finished. Be that as it may, presently fans are anxiously sitting tight for Bigg Boss 14. All the shoots of the shows were halted and this had left fans disillusioned as they needed to realize when might Bigg Boss return. Presently the shoots of numerous shows have continued and fans are hanging tight for Bigg Boss producers to drop some uplifting news soon.

Be that as it may, according to the most recent reports, the new season probably won’t show up at the standard time and there will be a touch of postponement. Its typically starts in October however this time it may start toward the finish of October. According to reports, this time the show will have a Jungle topic and it appears to be fascinating to hear. Nothing has been affirmed at this point. A rundown of contenders who may be a piece of the new season is additionally doing adjusts.

According to reports, Alisha Panwar, Anchal Khurana, Akanksha Puri, Jasmin Bhasin, Aarushi Dutta, Mansi Srivastava, Sahil Khan, and Akshay Kumar’s Saugandh on-screen character Shanthipriya as hypothesized to be a piece of the show.