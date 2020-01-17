Paras Chhabra’s Mom Finally Speaks On His Romance With Mahira, “36 Aengi 36 Jaengi, Teri Vali Teri Maa Hi Laegi”

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s romance has taken another turn as they can be seen sharing intimate moments together. This was the family week and we knew that Paras was going to get bashed by Shehnaz Gill’s father and Mahira Sharma’s mother. But now, even Paras Chhabra’s mom has finally commented on his relationship with the co-contestant.

In today’s episode, you will see Paras’ mother entering the house. But it’s her reaction to Paras’ budding romance with Mahira Sharma, that’s winning the Internet. The promo of Mrs Chhabra entering the house has made its way to the social media, in which his mother is seen telling him that he should stop being the Godfather now and start playing his own game. She further tells him, “Chipta-chipti nahi. 36 aayengi, 36 jaayengi, teri wali teri maa hi laayegi. (Stop getting clingy with Mahira. Many come and many will go, only your mother will find you a suitable girl.)

Moreover, Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri has been constantly supporting Paras Chhabra’s game from outside of the house. Recently, she was slammed by the netizens for mistakenly wrote her boyfriend’ s surname spelling.

Giving it back to the haters, Puri had said, “You all call yourself his fans n not even 1 gud comment regd any regards for his mother or any appreciation for her cooking for me rather U guys r more interested in pointing out his spelling n trending ur different # tags BT sorry I can’t b biased n promote one n ignore other.”