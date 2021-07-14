Pareeniti Chopra: Climbing the Ladder Of Success

Pareeniti Chopra is one of the brightest heroines in Bollywood. She made her debut in 2011 with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl where she played a supporting role but her performance was appreciated. Then in 2012, she starred as the lead in Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade. She got a National Award- Special Mention for that role. The movie was a commercial success and grossed Rs. 46 crores at the domestic box office. ”

In 2013 she again garnered praise for her portrayal of an independent lady who knows her mind and lives on her terms in Shuddh Desi Romance. The movie did good collections. But then her career graph dipped. Hasee Toh Phasee, Dawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dill sank without a trace. Her dressing sense and acting skills were criticized. After that, she took a break and there was a lull in her career. Apart from a cameo in Dishoom there was no release for her for 2 years.

Pareeniti’s 2 films released in 2017, Meri Pyari Bindu and Golmal Again. Golmal Again was a huge success and remains her most commercially successful movie to date. Then again, Namastey England(2018) flopped very badly. After that, she played a cameo in Kesari(2019). The next movie of hers to release was Jabariya Jodi(2019) but this movie couldn’t even take off at the box office.

After courting both success and failure the tide has turned for the star as she has been getting rave reviews for her work in 2021. Her first release this year was The Girl on the Train which released on Netflix in which she plays a forgetful alcoholic who rides on a train through London every day to catch a glimpse of Aditi Rao Hyadri with her husband. Critic Anna MM Vetticad said, “Pareeniti Chopra manages to shine as the troubled heroine of The Girl on the Train[…]Since she debuted in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Chopra has been a talent in search of a role to match. She manages to embed herself in Mira’s tortured mind giving this film its 1 selling point.”

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was the next release for Pareeniti. Here she plays a top-notch banker who has been involved in a scam and is on the run to save herself and her child in the womb. Critic Anupama Chopra writes, “Pareeniti seems to have got her groove back. She lets go of that synthetic sheen that marred her more recent performances and finds the anguish of being a woman with brains and courage in our country.”

And the final Pareeniti movie to release this year was the biographic Saina where she plays badminton champion Saina Nehwal. Although the movie failed to do wonders at the box office Pareeniti impressed the critics with her acting acumen. Shubhra Gupta of The Indian Express writes, “Pareeniti nails the body language of a top-flight badminton player. She gives us a good solid Saina Nehwal. When she raises her racket after a hard-fought win, you cheer.”

Pareeniti will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the coming days.