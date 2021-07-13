Paresh Rawal Taking A U-Turn To Gujarati Film After 40 Years

On Monday, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal took social media to announce that he would be starring in a Gujarati film after a long period of 40 years. The film, titled “Dear Father”, is based on his successful Gujarati play of the same name. It is a comic family drama about three members of one household. The play stars Chetan Dhanani, Mrinamayee Godbole, as well as Paresh Rawal himself.

Sharing the news on Twitter he wrote “So so excited! Will be doing a Gujarati film almost after 40 years! It’s based on my play ‘Dear Father’ which was a runaway success! Joining me on this endeavor is Ratan Jain JI ( Venus Films ). Need your love and blessings. The name of the movie is Dear Father,”.

Few seconds after the post comments filled in, expressing happiness and excitement to see him in a Gujarati film. Fans who have watched his play shared their experience.

Meanwhile, Rawal is waiting for the release of his upcoming Bollywood film “Hungama 2”. A comedy film directed by Priyadarshan. Rawal will be seen alongside stars like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subhash. The film will be released digitally on July 23 and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Paresh Rawal made his film debut in 1985 with the film Arjun. Back then, he mainly played supporting and villain roles. Since 2000 he has mostly played comic roles. His first Gujarati play was VAIREE in 1972. Since then he has appeared in many successful plays including Tokhaar and Maharathi.