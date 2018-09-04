Share

Tweet

Pin 1097 shares

There’s no denying that Bollywood diva, Parineeti Chopra and handsome hunk, Arjun Kapoor together make an adorable and loving on-screen jodi. Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor were first seen together in Ishaqzaade and instantly the two became a favourite pair of movie audiences.

Recently, the duo appeared on the Brides Today magazine cover, and fans couldn’t help but gush on how perfect they looked together. In the cover picture, Arjun is seen holding Parineeti in a classic dance move while Parineeti’s hand is on his shoulder. They posted pictures from the shoot on Instagram with funny captions, pulling each others’ leg.

“Absolutely thrilled for @arjunkapoor , who gets a chance to share a magazine cover with me! Hi baba how does it feel to achieve this milestone?,” she wrote as caption. Arjun wrote, “What an amazing moment for @ParineetiChopra ! Congratulations on this amazing opportunity of sharing the cover with me !!! These newcomers I tell u…u say hi & they come sit on ur lap !!! Bachpan se godh mein utha ke chal Raha hoon tumhe… lucky girl [email protected]”

The post went viral in no time following which, the post was filled with comments like “Please marry her for real”, “Best Jodi”, “couple goals”, “get married you two” and many, many more rooting for Arjun and Parineeti to translate their onscreen rapport into real-life romance.

Check out some of the comments:

However, the two have no such plans and have made witty clarifications on Twitter. “This chokra is jawaan and in no hurry to get married…Parineeti Chopra please wait while I age gracefully and consider my options,” was Arjun Kapoor’s response to fans.

This chokra is jawaan and in no hurry to get married…. @ParineetiChopra pls wait While I age gracefully and consider my options… https://t.co/ixIk04Me7V — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 3, 2018

Meanwhile, this is what Parineeti had to say: “Oh nooo! Sheeeeee! Arjun Kapoor, please excuse me I don’t have dates… please contact my manager.”

Oh nooo 😱 sheeeeee Arjun Kapoor please excuse me I dont have dates .. please contact my manager @arjunk26 https://t.co/7JMKU3cQ7H — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 3, 2018

On a serious note, in an interview with Hindustan Times recently, Arjun said his turn will come only after sisters Rhea and Anshula Kapoor are married: “I’ll get married when Rhea and Anshula do. It could take two, four or even six years, I don’t know.”

On the professional front, Arjun and Parineeti will soon be seen together in Namaste England. They will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti will also be seen in Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun will be seen in India’s Most Wanted.