Parineeti Chopra Gets Trolled For Wearing A See-Through Top

Share

Tweet

Pin 1 shares

Trolling Bollywood celebs seems to have become the most favorite past time of the netizens. There seems to be no Bollywood celebrity who has not been trolled at least once by the trollers. And one of the Bollywood actresses who seems to be the top target of these trolls is Parineeti Chopra. She has been trolled and smashed a number of times, be it for her outfits or for her acting skills. And once again the crazies of the social networking ecosystem have found a reason to troll her.

Recently, actress Parineeti Chopra stepped out for a casual dinner outing with her friends. She was accessorized by her beautiful smile as usual. She was in a very casual and comfortable look. She was wearing a simple black tee paired with white sneakers and a pair of loose stripped pants. She was also carrying a black leather handbag. But, judgmental outlooks of various people left no opportunity to slam her. After her picture was posted on the social media, she was trolled mercilessly for her see through top.

Check out the post here.

Check how people slammed her.