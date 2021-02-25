Parineeti Chopra has always been open about her struggle as an actor, as well as before that. She was seen getting candid to the radio host Siddharth Kannan, as she spilled the beans on how she saw herself as a young woman during her college days.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Parineeti said, “I wish I could erase the time I was hugely overweight and I am talking about my college days. I was really unhealthy and really big, and I didn’t quite see it. Today, I care about life and health so much more that I wish I could erase that chapter. I wish I could erase those photos which I see and they terrify me.”

She continued, “Other than that, I have had a couple of instances in my life, where I have been really low and dead emotionally. They have made me the person that I am today, whatever I am, so I would never change those bad experiences. But if I could go back in time and just become a fitter person or maybe have sports in my childhood, I would like to add that to my life,”

Parineeti is currently getting ready for the release of Ribhu Dasgupta’s The Girl on the Train, which is a remake of the 2016 Hollywood movie of a similar name.

Speaking of how she rehearses for the role, Parineeti said, “I think I work with visuals better. So, I did revisit the film, just to get into the world of it. But it was mostly visual references of various things I’d seen all over the world. I used to actually practice in front of the mirror to see how a certain expression looked on my face because I had to be an alcoholic, which I have no experience of. So, I needed body language. I didn’t want to make it very filmy.”

The Girl on the Train will also see stars like Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari delivering major roles. The film will be released on Netflix this Friday.