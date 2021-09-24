Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is currently on Maldives vacation with her family. Parineeti Chopra is enjoying this trip a lot. Whose pictures also she keeps sharing on social media. Now recently, Parineeti Chopra was seen mingling with her brother Shivang Chopra during the vacations. Fans are very fond of Parineeti in this video. Parineeti Chopra is very active on social media. The actress often shares many of her pictures with fans. These days Parineeti is sharing many pictures with her family with fans.

Recently he has shared a video. In this video, Parineeti Chopra is seen humming the song with her brother. Sharing the video, Parineeti has also told that she is learning to sing from a very young age. Video shared by Parineeti Chopra. In this video, Parineeti and her brother Shivang Chopra are singing the title track of the film ‘Kalank’. Both Parineeti and her brother are singing great songs. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, ‘We have been singing together since we were eight years old. We used to go to music school together. Now we can recognize each other’s movements while singing the song.

This video of Parineeti Chopra and her brother is being well-liked. Many friends and fans of the actress are praising her brother and sister fiercely by commenting on this video of her. Let us tell you that Parineeti Chopra was spending her holidays in London for the past few days. After which she has gone on vacation in the Maldives with her family as soon as she comes back to Mumbai. Her brother Sahaj Chopra could not go on this family trip with Parineeti. In such a situation, the actress is also sharing the post missing her. Talking about Pari’s work front, she was seen in the film Saina. In it, she played the character of badminton player Saina Nehwal and after that, she appeared in Sandeep Pinky Faraar. Both the films were liked by the audience.