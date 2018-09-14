Parth Samthaan became an overnight television-star with popular youth drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, a show which aired on MTV. Now, Parth is soon going to return on television as ‘Anurag’ in the reboot of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zindagi Kayy 2. The actor has always been controversy’s favourite child.

Three years back, Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta were best friends. But the duo had an ugly public spat, which is known to everyone. Things escalated to another level when Parth decided to sue Vikas for molestation amongst many other accusations. His statement read:

“I am in constant touch with my legal team and I have already initiated legal proceedings, wherein the Court has granted me ad-interim reliefs. Meanwhile, I am in the process of filing a complaint against Mr. Vikas Gupta and the girl who has made allegations against me, after a span of 3.5 years from the date of the alleged incident and in furtherance, she has also manipulated her age to gain an advantage and sympathy of the Court. But the truth will soon prevail and come out in open. I request the media to refrain from publishing any information about the present highly sensitive matter and act in accordance with law. If the media wishes to print anything in respect of the present matter, I request it to verify the facts and any act in pursuance thereof will be at its sole risk and responsibility.”

Till now, enough has been said about Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta’s equation. But now it seems like things are pretty good between them. Talking to TOI, Parth revealed, “Things are better between Vikas and me. Whatever happened back then between us, has been forgotten. We are humans and we make mistakes. Everyone does so. We are in a positive frame of mind. He is doing very well for himself and I am doing my own work.”

“In fact, Ekta m’aam is there to support us. She is making sure that the show turns out well. She found similarities between me and the character, Anurag. That’s how she took me on board. I feel obliged and honoured. Now I feel that I should give my 100 percent to the character that I am playing.”, he further added.

Vikas too spoke about his equation with Parth and expressed his happiness over Parth’s big project. He told TOI, “I am happy that Parth is playing Anurag (male lead in ‘Kasauti…’) and I have really liked Erica (Fernandes, female lead) too, in the promos of the show. It feels good to see him in a good professional space. Regarding what happened between us, I cannot forget the hurt I went through during that time.”

“We were best friends, and the incident left me shaken. Though Parth and I can never be best friends again, we decided that it was important to let go of all that negativity. I have moved on, and professionally, I am in a good space. Both of us are at peace with our lives and when that happens, you let each other grow. What has happened in the past has no relevance now. Also, I only live in the present.”, he further added.

Well, all we can say is all’s well that ends well, isn’t it?