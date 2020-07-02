As the lockdown has been facilitated by the Government, makers of Television shows have gotten consent to shoot new scenes in non-regulation zones. So the shooting of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has likewise started. We had shared photos of its lead Parth Samthaan getting dressed on the sets to assume his job. Parth plays the lead role of Anurag Basu in the show with Erica Fernandes being Prerna. Be that as it may, an ongoing video of Parth will leave you stunned.

NOw, opening upon his depression, he shared instagram post. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared, “Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that’s what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over .. We are Ready !!! To face this world againnnn !!!! #staypostive(sic)”.

We have discovered a video of him threatening media work force. Indeed, Parth got discovered creation utilization of cuss words coordinated to a shutterbug who arrived at the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 sets to get a short meeting of him. In the video, we can see Parth strolling from his vehicle to the studio with a couple of packs in his grasp. He is wearing a sando and shorts with a top on. When he sees the camera, he moves the cameraman to transfer the recording anyplace and utilizes cuss words.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB7iZwcHUoY/

Parth has been in the news for all inappropriate reasons. Vikas Gupta talked about his two-year relationship with Parth and ‘Puncch Beat’ on-screen character Priyank. In a video, he said, “I am bisexual. I have been in a relationship with both boys and girls…My first real relationship that I had was with Parth Samthaan. It was a relationship for almost two years. Two years later, he ended up filing cases against me because I was stopping him leaving ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ and he wanted to do some film. He was lying…He broke my heart, he broke my trust.”