Parth Samthaan Welcomes Little Niece With An Adorable Post.

Heartthrob Parth Samthaan is currently winning hearts with his performance as Anurag in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic Television show, ‘ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’. Apart from the success of the show, there’s another reason for happiness in Parth’s life. Parth’s brother Pratik Patil and sister-in-law Purvi Patil have recently welcomed a baby girl. The actor just become an uncle and recently shared an adorable picture on his social media account and captioned it as, “And it’s a Girl 😁😘😘 Welcome to our family 🤗🤗#chachabangaya … congratulations @pratikgpatil @purvpatil 🤗”. In the picture, Parth can be seen kissing his niece on her cheeks.

Parth is riding high on success. During IWMBuzz TV-Video Summit, he confessed his success story. “Success means everything to me. I started off with a show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and it became a huge success which we never expected. I never expected that people would recognize me to such an extent. I would like to confess at that point success got to me. I was not in a right frame as I was not able to handle it. I was not able to understand how to take this and manage it. After Yaariaan, I took a long gap and that was a fall. People wanted me to be back with something great but I was into my own comfort zone. I realised that I need to again come down and start off. Now, after taking up Kasuati Zindagii Kay, I realise that I am in a better phrase. Now, I can handle success.”

In an interview, when asked about the onscreen chemistry with the co-star EricaFernandes,, he said, “I remember meeting Erica for the first time on the set. We hit it off right away. Erica and I are around the same age so, it was really easy to get along with her.”

He further added, “She is an amazing person and we have a lot of fun in between shots. She is an experienced actress and is multi-talented so I get to learn a lot from her. It’s great that our off-screen friendship is translating really well on-screen and viewers are enjoying our on-screen chemistry.”