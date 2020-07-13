It appears the risky Coronavirus has affected the city seriously. Recently Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan took their separate Twitter records to affirm that they tested positive for Coronavirus and soon after another report about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya testing positive for Coronavirus came in. Presently, TV on-screen character Parth Samthaan who plays Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has also tested positive for COVID-19.

ABP announced the updates on Parth Samthaan testing positive for Coronavirus after which a source near the show confirmed the news to that Parth has contracted Coronavirus because of which show shoot has been halted for the time being. As per the source, Parth Samthaan experienced side effects yesterday after which he got tested. The reports came at 3:30 pm on Sunday, after which the shoot was brought to an end.

Promptly, after his test outcomes came the continuous shoot where his co-stars Pooja Banerjee (Nivedita Basu) and Shubhaavi Choksey (Mohini Basu) were shooting, was halted and including them the entire team got tried for Covid-19. Afterward, Karan Patel who just entered as new Mr. Bajaj in the show additionally educated that he will go for a swab test because of preparatory reasons however he hasn’t shot with Parth till now and never came in contact moreover.

Presently, another entertainer of the show Sahil Anand has chosen to go for a test. Despite the fact that Sahil hasn’t been going for the show yet, he interacted with Parth at some point back. While conversing with us via telephone, Sahil stated, “I haven’t began shooting yet for the show however as all are completing their tests, I have likewise chosen to put it all on the line. I had run over Parth half a month back, still I feel there is no mischief in playing it safe. Taaki aage kisi baat ki pressure na ho.”

Let us disclose to you that Parth imparts an incredibly decent cling to Sahil and he is worried about his wellbeing preeminent. As of now, the shoot has halted till Wednesday and sanitisation of the set is going on once more. Consequences of the tests done by different on-screen characters and colleagues are normal before sun-down and we wish that the infection has not tainted them. We likewise wish for Parth a rapid recuperation.