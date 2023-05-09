Party Glam: Priyanka Chopra’s Bubblegum Pink Velvet Dress Is The Perfect Dinner Date Night Look!

The couple dined at Sona in New York City, the actress’s co-owned Indian restaurant. She wore a pink dress with cutouts from Sportmax’s Fall 2023 collection.

Outfit Details

Priyanka chose a bubblegum pink cutout number from the clothing brand Sportmax for the after-party following the premiere of Love Again. The full-sleeved outfit featured a midriff cutout pattern and an asymmetrical hemline.

Priyanka Chopra dressed down for dinner at Sona, the Indian restaurant she co-owns. Her dress had long sleeves, a twisted front, side, back, and side cutouts, and was made of a velvety material that catches the lighting as she crossed across Manhattan’s streets.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas remained classic in the same pinstripe suit he wore earlier in the evening on the red carpet.

Accessories And Makeup

Chopra accessorised with a pink rhinestone-covered purse shaped like a heart, adhering to the ever-popular Barbiecore aesthetic.

She completed the sophisticated look with gold hoop earrings and a neutral “supermodel manicure.”

Priyanka wore her hair open and her makeup was minimally glam. Her ensemble was completed with a pink Judith Leiber sling and strappy white heels.

On Professional Front

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing for the release of upcoming film Love Again. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.