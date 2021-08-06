Pawandeep Rajan Not To Reach In Indian Idol 12 Finale?

Pwandeep Rajan is one of the versatile singer of ongoing season of Indian Idol. He mesmerized audience with his melody voice, but seems his fans are going to get disappointed as Pwandeep is missing from the latest photo of Indian Idol’s sets.



Indian Idol, the most famous singing reality show of the TV world, is slowly reaching its final stage. The finale of the show is to be held on August 15, for which preparations are going on in full swing. The hosts, judges and the stellar contestants of the show are busy in making the finale very spectacular. Indian Idol has been running for the last twelve years and remains popular every year among the audience. Twists are also added to make the show interesting. Apart from singing, there is a lot of fun on the show.





In the week before the finale of the show, renowned filmmaker Karan Johar is going to arrive as a special judge. In his welcome, all the contestants will perform hit songs from memorable films of Karan Johar. The news is also coming that there will be a surprise elimination this week as the finale will be in the top 5 contestants. At the same time, everyone is seen with Karan in a picture, except just Pawandeep Rajan.





After Ashish Kulkarni’s exit from the show, the show got its top six contestants. Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Nihal, Shanmukhpriya, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohammad Danish i.e. any one of these will win the Indian Idol 12 trophy in the grand finale. Now questions are being raised whether Pawandeep Rajan’s leaf will be cut from the show this week? Everyone wants to know that what is the secret behind this picture? Will Pawandeep really be kicked out of the show after coming so close to the last leg of the match? All these questions are increasing the concern of Pawandeep’s fans.





According to sources to make the finale of the show even grand, the makers are preparing to make it on-air for 12 hours. The show will be aired on Sony TV for 12 hours featuring the winner performers from all the previous seasons. Not only this, many big personalities of the industry are also going to participate in the grand finale to make it even more spectacular. Similarly, every weekend some celebs come on the stage of the show and collect the gathering. In the finale, there will be a war of notes and there will be a gathering full of stars. Now it will be interesting to watch if Pawandeep has been eliminated from the show or not as he is one of the best deserving to win contestant of the show.