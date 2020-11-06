Actress Payal Ghosh has been in the headlines since she accused the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap with #MeToo allegations. The actress had even filed a police complaint accusing the filmmaker of sexual misconduct with her. Anurag Kashyap later denied all the allegations against him and he was also summoned by the police for questioning. Now, Payal Ghosh took to her Twitter handle to share a screenshot of the old tweet where she had mentioned that Anurag Kashyap tried to raper her.

In the deleted tweets, Payal had written about a meeting with Anurag and a film with Jr NTR. She shared the screenshot with the caption, “Now you know why the absurd Kashyap specifically talked about #jnrntr cos d time I met him #oosaravelli was on TV & my manager asked me 2 show Kashyap the film for reference as the meeting was for #haasitohphasi but ended up with a disastrous incident of my life.” Going by the deleted tweet, it appears that Anurag allegedly suggested that Payal and Jr NTR had a physical relationship. The actress did mention that Jr NTR never did any foul play and he is the nicest person.

Reposting the same tweet, Payal further wrote, “My friend and manager had asked Mr. Kashyap to see my film as a reference as we were supposed to meet for the discussion of a project. Mr. Kashyap maligned my relation with my costar without any [email protected] @HMOIndia @sharmarekha still waiting for Justice.”