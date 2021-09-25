Payal Ghosh: Won’t Take Any Action Against The Attackers

Payal Ghosh was recently attacked by masked men while out at night to buy medicine. On social media, the actress said that she was attacked with a rod as she entered her car and that the men were holding a bottle that she suspected was acid. She escaped with a minor injury.

“I don’t know if it was a planned attack. I couldn’t figure that out. I was so scared that I left immediately. I have a minor injury on my left hand. The swelling is healing,” she tells.

Although Ghosh believes that Mumbai is a relatively safer city for women, she questions the laws regarding their safety. “Mumbai is a safe place. I’ve been living here for the past 10 years and I’d never faced anything (before this incident). I’ve often driven to Carter Road to have coffee at one in the morning. I don’t know what happened that day. Maybe they were fighting among themselves and I happened to be in the middle of it,” she says, ruing, “Women’s safety is a myth. We aren’t safe anywhere. The laws for women’s safety are of no use.”

The actress won’t let the incident deter her spirit, as she shares, “It scared me earlier. I’m trying to come out of it. I need to be brave. Women, in general, need to be brave. They shouldn’t be afraid and stop living their lives.”

Although she previously spoke about filing an FIR, she now plans to get over the mishap. “I am currently concentrating on my work and taking every precaution to keep myself safe. I’m not thinking of doing anything at the moment,” Ghosh concludes.