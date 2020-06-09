Safoora Zargar was arrested by the Delhi police for igniting violence during the Delhi Anti CAA riots. She is pregnant and is denied bail or anything. This has created a stir. Now, many are coming out to support Safoora. However, Payal Rohatgi has called out the woman and is now a target of trolls for the language she used.

Seeing the negativity spewed on her by people on Twitter, Payal’s twitter account was suspended for 7 days now it has been restored. Payal Rohtagi recently shared another tweet where she expressed her anger and was seen lashing out at trolls. She wrote, “Ram Ram ji Calling me NAGIN, ZEHRELI, and telling me to FUCK off is FOS by liberals But if I called the women behind burning delhi #Bitches ( kutiya – hindi translation ) then I abuse. Get a life all the jobless liberals who need sex frankly as they are very frustrated.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Meanwhile, Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan has filed a police complaint against the actress for her abusive tweets at Amboli police station in Mumbai. While speaking to Spotboye.com, he said, “I had already filed a Criminal Complaint against Payal Rohatgi in the Oshiwara police station for registration of FIR which is now pending before sessions court at Dindoshi, Mumbai, the court took cognizance had issued her summons and once the lockdown ends she has to be present before the said court.”

