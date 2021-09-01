Bigg Boss fame Payal Rohatgi is no odder to be the center of controversial circumstances. According to the most recent reports, a First Information Report (FIR) has been enrolled against her in Pune for a supposed abusive video via online media stages about Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

A complaint has been filed at Shivaji Nagar police headquarters by the office bearers of the Pune City Congress board of trustees. This isn’t the primary body of evidence documented against her. Payal was recently reserved in various police jurisdictions in the country.

Giving an update about the current case, “A case has been registered against actress Payal Rohatgi in Pune for allegedly using objectionable words against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi & Rajiv Gandhi in a video shared on social media, under sections 153 (a), 500, 505(2) and 34 of IPC.”

Other Cases against Payal Rohatgi –

In the meantime, recently in June, Payal was captured by the police from her home in Ahmedabad after she was reserved for allegedly using unfavorable language against the general society’s chairman and different inhabitants.

Last year too Payal Rohatgi had hit features when she was kept by the police in Rajasthan. She had arrived in a difficult situation for her online media video, wherein she supposedly offered disparaging remarks on previous Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, his dad Motilal Nehru, and the whole Nehru family. As indicated by ANI, Charmesh Sharma, Youth Congress pioneer had then recorded a protest against Payal under sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act, anyway, she was subsequently conceded bail by a nearby court in Bundi, Rajasthan.

Update about the current case-

In those days, the Bigg Boss popularity was booked under IPC areas 294 b for obscenity, 506 for criminal intimidation, 504 for intentional insult, and section of the information technology (IT) Amendment Act.

The complaint against Payal was recorded by a guaranteed that specialist she using foul language with him and threatened to kill him. It will not be right to say that Payal is the controversial favorite child and occasionally her explanations or social media upload land her in a tough situation.