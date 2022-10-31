Payal Rohatgi Showers Love On Husband At Her Honeymoon Trip; Check Out Photos

Everyone knows bold Bollywood actress and reality star Payal Rohatgi. Payal was last seen in the reality show ‘Lock Up’. After marriage, Payal is enjoying her honeymoon trip in Maldives with her husband wrestler Sangram Singh. Payal gives the latest updates with beautiful pictures from her honeymoon through Instagram.



Payal and Sangram Singh are dating each other for the last 11 years and were also living together in a live-in relationship. On July 9, both had a destination wedding in Agra. And on August 27, both of them also gave a reception party in Mumbai, which was the third reception party of their marriage. On 27 February 2014, the ring ceremony of both took place in Payal’s home town Ahmedabad and since then both are living together.

Payal Rohatgi has shared many of her pictures in which she is seen in various looks. She has also shared many of her hot bikini pictures and also shared many pictures with her husband Sangram Singh on her Instagram.

In the pictures, Payal is seen playing in the seawater, enjoying the swimming pool, taking a sunbath and romancing her husband Sangram Singh. In one of the videos, Payal is seen giving a foot massage to her husband Sangram Singh. The newlywed couple is seen enjoying their honeymoon in a very romantic way.

Payal has shared her hot look with Green Neon Bikini. Which is very much liked by his fans. Seeing the honeymoon pictures of this couple, their fans are also happy and are congratulating both of them.

Payal wrote some beautiful and bold captions with her pictures & video in her known style, “Be dangerous but disciplined”. also shared a picture in a pink bikini with the caption “I Will Survive”

also write another caption “When u move with love and genuine intentions, you always win” and “You are not a drop in the ocean. You are an entire ocean in a drop.”

Seeing these photos, it is clearly visible that Payal is getting peace and love in the arms of her husband Sangram forgetting the world.



Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh first met in the 2011 TV reality show ‘Survivor India’ and since then both were in love and dating each other. The pair also appeared together in the reality show Naach Baliye in 2015.

Payal’s husband Sangram Singh is a wrestler, actor, motivational speaker, philanthropist, and fitness expert. Ministry of youth affairs and sports of India choose him as a brand ambassador and Fit India Icon of Fit India Campaign, 202, Sangram Singh also appeared as a contestant in Big Boss season 7. In July 2015, Sangram Singh was the winner of the Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Championship in South Africa. Sangram Singh has also been the World’s best professional wrestler in 2012.