After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, there was massive outrage on social media with Netizens fuming about nepotism prevalent in Bollywood. Star kids faced the heat of netizens’ wrath too, after which many deactivated Twitter or turned off comments on social media. Payal Rohatgi was also one of them who raise her voice. Payal’s Twitter account has been suspended for seven days for spewing hatred. In a series of tweets she had posted earlier, she was seen calling Safoora Zargar a bitch.

Now, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Payal took a dig at Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha‘s education qualifications. She said, “Celebrities are looked up by laymen and they think superstars are next to God. So, if a superstar makes a statement like the president of India was Prithviraj Chauhan (who was Maharasthra’s Chief Minister at that time), that’s a joke and Alia Bhatt did that. Sonakshi Sinha doesn’t know why Sanjeevani booti was required and what role it played in Ramayan. So that shows their dumbness. Half of them are 10th fail or pass or 12th fail or pass. So, it’s really sad that such people are made icons and the laymen worship them. So, they need to have a little bit of intelligent quotient in them because nowadays people are questioning celebrities and when they open their mouth, they expose their dumbness.”

She further added, “She commented on Sushant’s look on Karan Johar‘s show where he is paid to host that show and these celebs are also paid to come on the show and they can talk about somebody’s look and earn money and I can’t talk the reality of her husband. He is bald and doesn’t have a great body. So what’s wrong in talking the truth? These celebs should switch from Bollywood and start living in their own world. They are as fake as they sound.”

Payal Rohatgi back then referred to Sonam Kapoor’s tweet about Karma, and said, “Aapka karma ye hai ki Anil Kapoor ki daughter hone ke bawajood, itna paisa apne baap se apni filmo me dalwaane ke bawajood, aap kabhi bhi isse zyada successful nahi ho payengi. Kyuki aap ki sachchai ab pure Bharat ko pata hai. Everyone is going to boycott your films chahe aap kitna dhong kyu na kare achhe banne ka. That is the truth and that is your karma.”