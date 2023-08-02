‘Peak Of Her Delusional Era’: Netizens React As Sonam Kapoor Says She Is Fashion Icon For Classy People!

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor might have been away from screens for a long time, but her old videos keep coming back. She has given some really bold and blunt statements on public platforms in the past. Recently, one of her old clips resurfaced online and made her a subject of massive trolling.

Sonam bashed for saying she is fashion icon for classy people

On August 1, 2023, a video of Sonam from her appearance on talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ surfaced on the discussion platform, Reddit. In the clip, the actress shares the couch with her father, Anil Kapoor. While talking about her films and fashion choices, Sonam states that she catered the masses with her films and classes with her sartorial choices.

She said, “The kind of movies that I do, whether it is ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Mausam’, or ‘Bhag Milkha Bhag’, they are all girl next door. And that’s what the masses love me like a regular normal girl, but the classes who read Vogue, who see your show or whatever, they like me as a fashion icon. So I think I am catering to both sides.”

While Sonam was just sharing her filter-free thoughts like she always do, many netizens took offence in it. They began trolling the actress for calling herself a fashion icon. One user wrote, “I can safely say both masses and classes would like if she stops talking.” Another commented, “How much can someone be disillusioned about themselves. It’s like me thinking at the age of 8 that I will save my school from a terrorist attack.”

A third user stated, “Sonam at her peak delusion era! It’s amazing how these nepos are so far from the reality.” “Kitni delusional hai yeh, baap re!”, said a netizen. “The masses didn’t even realise when she stopped working,” read a comment.

Before this, Sonam received backlash when another old video of hers circulated online. In this, she claimed that bad looking actors are considered good at acting. She was also called out for her speech at King Charles III’s coronation concert

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor appeared last in thriller film ‘Blind’. She has starred in popular movies like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Khoobsurat, and many more.