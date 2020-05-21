Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has been in the headlines for few days for sending a notice to the actor demanding divorce and maintenance and she has been quite vocal about that. In an interaction with media, she has clearly mentioned that problems started rising between the two just after their marriage. The two have been married for more than ten years now.

As per a new report published in Mid-Day, Aliya who has gone back to her original name Anjana Kishor Pandey is in the headlines for her growing closeness with Peeyush Pandey, who is a former business head of Viacom’s spotlight section. The report further states that Anjana aka Aaliya has put a new display picture on her WhatsApp which shows Aaliya and her rumoured close friend Peeyush together. Alia met Peeyush through Nawaz during a party.

And now, Peeyush has come forward and spoke about the allegations of affair. In a conversation wih Bombay Times, Peeyush Pandey said that he himself found out about the divorce through media reports. “I am the scapegoat here. These link-up rumours are completely baseless and ridiculous! Why am I being dragged into this? I have nothing to do with this. People around them know about their feud and what is going on between them (estranged relationship). I want to stay away from it. Why is my name and reputation being tarnished? I am in a relationship with someone, and this sort of rumour is extremely distasteful,” he said.

He also spoke avout the picture. Peeyush stated, said, “We all click pictures. It’s a normal thing to do. If there are three people in the picture and you crop it and use just two people, you can claim whatever you want to.”

While talking to Bombay Times, she said, “Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi, I didn’t have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue. I have gone back to my original name, Anjali Kishor Pandey. I don’t want to be reminded that I am using someone’s identity for my benefit.”

She further added, “I want to go with the flow. I haven’t thought much about the future, but I don’t want this marriage anymore. There are no chances of reconciliation. I have raised them (kids) and I want their custody.”