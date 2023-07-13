“Personal Space And Intimacy..”, Vijay Deavadakonda Reveals His Dreamy Married Life  

Arjun Reddy star Vijya Devarakonda in the latest interview revealed the kind of married life he wants in the future. The actor has given the interview while promoting the song “Aradhya” from his upcoming film ‘Kushi’ which also stars Samantha Prabhu. Vijay Devarakonda connected his ‘Aradhya’ song to his personal life and said that the scenes shown in the song are exactly what he imagines in his married life.

Vijay Devarakonda Opens Up About Dreamy Married Life

In the interview, Vijya Devarakonda first described the beauty of the song ‘Aradhya’. He said it is a song in which a young couple is enjoying the first year of their marriage. The actor emphasized on how the newly married couple lives their life without caring about the world as they have got each other. He further revealed that he also wants the same life with his wife as shown in the song.

According to the ‘Dear Comrade’ star, though he is not married he feels each part of the song as his own personal experience. In his words:

“Aradhya is a song that depicts a young couple deeply in love, experiencing the first year of marriage where they revel in their personal space and intimacy. It’s that beautiful phase after marriage when you have all the time in the world and this person all to yourself. These moments in the song resonate with my own life experiences, although I am not yet married. However, this is the kind of married life I envision for myself.”

Vijay Deavadakonda’s Romance With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deavadakonda and Rashmika Mandhana are often linked together because of their close friendship and great chemistry. The fans of the duo believe there is an offscreen romance going on between the two. However, neither Vijya nor Rashmika ever confirmed their relationship. Vijay Deavadakonda and Rashmika Mandhana have worked together in several films including Dear Comrade and Geeta Govinda.

Vijay Deavadakonda’s Upcoming Movies

Vijay Deavadakonda made his Bollywood debut through ‘Liger’. The film was produced by Karan Johar and it also starred Ananya Pandey in the lead role. However, ‘Liger’ flopped at the box office and since then fans are waiting for Vijya’s come back on screen. According to media reports, the ‘Liger’ star is currently shooting for his film Parasuram which also stars Mrunal Thakur. Apart from this, his Telugu film Kushi will be released in cinema halls on 1st September 2023.