Pete Davidson Receives A Unique Gift From Santa Claus In A Funny Manscaped Holiday Ad

Pete Davidson is going to decorate the Christmas tree this holiday season as no one else did before! The comedian was recently featured in Manscaped’s new holiday ad with his mother, Amy, where he got an amazing and unique gift from Santa Claus on the occasion of Christmas.

As Pete opens the Manscaped package to show a collection of trimmers, lotions, and sprays, he then asks where the brand’s Lawn Mower razor is before he discovers it beside a letter from St. Nick, which reads, “Dear Pete, may you have a Merry Christmas and a smooth New Year.”

As the comedian tracks a series of white hairs guiding from a Christmas cookies plate to a nearby fireplace, the Saturday Night Live alum dips the plate in dreadfulness as he discovers Santa used his shaving tool. In a message, Pete states, “It’s not every day you find a brand that appreciates and even encourages a good ball joke.”

“Before Manscaped, everyone was too afraid to talk about the importance of proper grooming care down there! Their balance of quality products and not taking themselves too seriously is what we need in a grooming brand,” he adds. “Me, my mom, and dirty old Santa can all get behind Manscaped.”

In July 2022, Pete was announced as the face of Manscaped’s product line. Paul Tran, CEO and founder of the men’s grooming company, disclosed why Pete is ideal for the brand in a previous declaration. “Pete is the perfect brand partner for Manscaped. Both his sense of humour and sense of self closely fit our brand voice and values,” he stated.

“One of those core values is to not take ourselves too seriously; it makes our brand approachable and allows for authentic connections with our fans,” Tran remarked further. “We’re so fortunate to work with Pete who is incredibly talented and has a natural ability to connect with men and women all over the world in a similar fashion.”