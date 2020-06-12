Every woman turns into an actress in her bedroom when she tells a lie beautifully about her orgasm. Her acting talent is on the peak when she smiles before her partner without showing her unfulfilled desire. They do so to let man have false pride and confusion of playing romantic games. He will think himself to be a skilled lover or husband. His pride would not break and his ego will not get hurt.

But do they know anything about their orgasm? Can they ever get orgasm? Is a husband or lover careful for this? Do they ever come to know that when unsatisfied sexually, she plays a false game of satisfaction? If there is nothing like respect and hesitation and today’s women come out to talk they will show interest in sex and not feel embarrassed. It becomes hard when it crosses the limit of a healthy relationship.

In spite of this openness in women’s personality, most of the men and women do not achieve orgasm. Not only this, most of the women are forced to begin it. If a woman is interested in sex, she hesitates to show it. A man wants a mother for his children and a homemaker. But when she asks for sex or shows interest in sex she is looked down upon.

What is orgasm? Orgasm is an exciting moment of physical joy. Sometimes this felling reaches crescendo and woman losses herself. Sometimes even after many attains, she cannot get orgasm. It’s common for them to tell a lie on this topic because in the Indian context a woman with sexual desire is frowned upon.

Boldness V/s vulgarity

Bold women openly express their views on this topic. But a simple woman shies away from this topic. Most of the women feel it shameful to talk on this topic. They think it is vulgar and not boldness. They won’t accept that they are far from this joy because they don’t give it importance in their life. Many women keep quiet on questions related to orgasm or avoid giving answers. Relationship expert and marriage counsellor Nisha Khanna says 80 per cent woman could not talk on this topic. However, the relationship is going good for them. Many women do not get as much sexual pleasure as they should get.

Frank women also avoid talking on orgasm. But they also accept that they do not get satisfying orgasms. As women take time to reach orgasm, they feel frustrated many a times. The reason for being quiet on this topic is that they often lie on this topic. When and why do women tell a lie on sexual satisfaction? Most of the women live under the pressure and they have to pretend that their partner is capable of satisfying them. Jaipur Golden Hospital psychologist Himanshu Saxena says women tell a lie because they feel sex boring and tiresome. Lack of time makes it unbearable. They want to get free. They don’t want to refuse their partner, nor do they want to tell them that they are not enjoying sex or he is unable to satisfy them. Some women are scared of their husbands’ anger because they get angry on being denied. And a quarrel ensues. So a lie is better than an orgasm at that time.

According to a study, women were asked if they had ever told a lie about orgasm. Most of them replied that truth is less than a lie on this count. It is found that most women tell a lie but don’t accept it. They tell a lie when they want to get rid of the sex process. It happens when they feel that the sexual act is not proceeding pleasantly with satisfaction and the moment of joy is queit far. In this situation telling a lie saves both men and women from being ashamed. One more thing is that a man can never understand a woman’s orgasm as pleasure. He does not know that sex is not only orgasm for a woman but also satisfaction of feelings. The unsatisfied body, disturbed mind, lack of time, no interest in sex and tiredness becomes the reason of telling a lie about orgasm. A woman tells a lie because of tiredness and body suffering to stop love making. Some easy-natured women say that it sounds pleasurable to have tenderness and intensity in a relationship and only orgasm is not the measure of a loving relationship. Many times women understand in the beginning the pleasure they desire. Who will not be deceived? So, she wants relief by telling a lie. Dr Rajesh Mehta says intensity and closeness do depend only on orgasm. It’s good luck to get orgasm because orgasm is not everything in love relations. Closeness has more importance in a relationship. Women give more importance to respect in a relationship.

Each woman knows and understands very well that man’s ego is very soft which can be broken by any small thing. He can never tolerate that he is not able to satisfy his wife. There are many women in India who do not know even after years of marriage what is an orgasm. No one is there to tell them about it. Their mother, sister, no one talks about it. Neither their husbands like to talk on this topic. According to Dr Mehta, society has empowered a man. So his desire is more important and depends on man how openly he talks to his wife about sex and how much he is responsive to her needs.

During intercourse not achieving the peak of orgasm has been attributed to illness. The primary reasons being imbalance of hormones, depression after delivery, psychological problems or heart problems which keep a woman from orgasming. Besides, there may be some other physical problems which can also keep her from orgasming. According to Dr Himanshu lack of oestrogen affects menopause. Anti-depression for blood pressure medicines change the mental condition, depression of childhood, insecurity, worry, depression or tension are reasons for obstacles to orgasm.

For most of the women their orgasm is affected by their situation. Not feeling an orgasm makes them angry. They become irritated. Sadness engulfs them. She wants to control her body in those moments but her body does not support her, so she become angry. All sex and relationship therapists believe that many serious diseases occur due to disatisfaction or not having orgasm. They believe that it is necessary to look at this unfulfilled and unsatisfied situation because if this situation continues, it affects the relationship negatively. There is a lack of people to advise a woman on sexual topics. She hesitates to ask about it. Her problems can increase. Sex therapists believe that a woman can enjoy orgasm if she gets right aid and information. Dr Rajesh Mehta says, if a woman does not know about sex how will she feel it? For this, a husband needs to be sensitive and understand her physical need.

Why the problem?

This problem increases with the imbalance of hormones. It is also important for women that they should understand their bodies and keep special information about physical relationships, as it is important that their gynaecologist is intelligent and gives them the right information. The biggest need of a woman is to take the right information from the right sources. As much as her insecurity is less, her orgasm is that much easy and pleasurable. According to women specialists, women accept that they tell a lie about orgasm due to situations which their husbands will never know. It reveals a bitter truth of their marital relationship. The husband can feel bad because he sees it connecting with his masculinity, so a woman is forced to tell a lie. Is this not a deceiving relationship? How many husbands or lovers in India will see it with a positive attitude?

According to psychologists, if women will keep telling a lie about orgasm, they will never come out from hesitations. How will their partners solve their sexual problems? For this, the partner is quite important. How will he understand his mistake? How will he choose to improve the relationship? If there is a need to resolve the problem don’t feel guilty in asking for some love, giving some love or showing some love. The base of self-belief is connected with trust.