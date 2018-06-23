Television’s ‘Choti Bahu’ Rubina Dilaik has become a real-life bahu now. The actress tied the knot with beau, and now husband, Abhinav Shukla. The two got married in the beautiful setting of Shimla in the presence of family and friends and the two are a happily married couple now.

We earlier shared some magical wedding pictures of Rubina and Abhinav. They looked straight out of a fairytale. Rubina was dazzling in a white floral lehenga and Abhinav looked every bit of a handsome dulha in pastel blue sherwani. Their wedding was nothing less of a dream.

Post they took their wedding vows, Rubina and Abhinav posted made their official wedding announcement on their respective Instagram accounts. Rubina posted a picture of the two of them with Abhinav kissing her forehead lovingly. She captioned the picture as: ” A moment ceased ! Thank you @knottingbells ”

Check out her original post:

While Abhinav, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude to the Dilaik family for their warm hospitality. He also thanked his wife Rubina for meticulously planning out the whole wedding. He also didn’t forget to thank his friends and family for their constant support.

He wrote: ” TOGETHER 👫 Impressed by the Hospitality of Dilaiks, @rubinadilaik made this dream a reality @knottingbellsbeautifully captured the moments, our friends just took the fun and celebration to another level . Cant thank @keertikelkar@meghnachitalia @rahuollohani@sharadkelkar @surveenchawla@tintin3012 @gazala24 @hegdeg@rajeshkhera1 @tanyaabrol eenough.location:@woodvillepalace .”

Here’s the picture he posted:

Aren’t they lovely together? Surely, it is a match made in heaven.

Rubina recently stepped out with her friends and husband for a day out in Shimla. They newlywed couple took a much-needed break amid the wedding chaos. They were snapped strolling the streets of Shimla and enjoying some downtime.

Check out the first picture of the newlyweds:

Isn’t Rubina looking lovely in red? The bright red sindoor is adding to the charm of a nayi bahu.

Rubina posed with her friend Rahoul Lohani-

Check out other pictures of the new bride Rubina with her friends-