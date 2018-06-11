Kareena Kapoor Khan is basking in the success of her latest film ‘Veere Di Wedding’. So much so that the actress was spotted in London with husband Said Ali Khan and baby boy Taimur Ali Khan. A fan Clicked the picture. In the picture, Saif can be seen pushing the baby stroller with Taimur in it and Kareena is seen holding hands with Saif.

They made for a lovely family picture as the three of them looked pretty relaxed and chilled out strolling around the streets of London. Kareena was seen in casual attire, denim with T-shirt and Saif was seen sporting casual blue denim with a plaid shirt and black waist-coat. Adorable baby boy Taimur Ali Khan can be seen peeking around from his baby stroller.

Here is the picture as fan posted:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s close friends Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are also holidaying in London these days. The gang was spotted eating at a bistro together in London a few days ago. Kareena was in Full vacation mood as she was seen cheating on her diet by having a pizza. Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are in London for a brief vacation. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, is shooting for his next film ‘Namaste England’ in London with Parineeti Chopra.

Kareena’s last and latest flick ‘Veere Di Wedding’, which starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania beside herself, was well received by the audience and has performed very well at the box office. The film was released on 1 June 2018 and is still running successfully.

If sources are to be believed, Kareena Kapoor Khan is approached for a role in ‘Salute’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan. But there hasn’t been any confirmation about the same. Kareena has recently signed a Dharma Productions unnamed movie opposite Akshay Kumar. She will be seen playing a married woman opposite him. The film is expected to commence by the end of 2018 but there hasn’t been any official announcement from the production house so far.