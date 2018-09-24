Share

Tweet

Pin 85 shares

After air, water and food, shopping is one necessity that we can’t live without. It’s like our second nature. Celebrities are no different than us mango people. They, too, love to shop till they drop. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan was in Delhi last week for an event. And while she was in the capital city, she made the most of it.

Sara went all touristy in Delhi and went to explore the amazing Dilli Haat. Sara was spotted trying pretty juttis at a store in Dilli Haat. Looking lovely as ever in white cotton salwar-suit, Sara was the embodiment of true Indian beauty. She was seen trying on a pair of pretty yellow juttis.

Sara is an ardent lover of Indian traditional attires, it seems. She is often spotted in Mumbai wearing beautiful salwar-suits with jhumkis and juttis. She rang in her 25th birthday last month. On her birthday party hosted by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Sara wore an off-white salwar-suit with gold jewellery. What caught our attention was the small nose-ring that she sported.

It won’t be wrong to call her ‘Desi Girl’ owing to her fashion choices. Be it parties or events, Sara’s sartorial choices make her stand out from the crowd. She is yet to make her acting debut in Bollywood but is already everyone’s favourite desi girl.

Sara will make her debut on silver-screen on 28 December this year with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, which stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role. She is also a part of Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara was initially going to debut with Kedarnath which was expected to release in June, earlier this year. But certain creative differences between director Abhishek Kapoor and producers KriArj Entertainment lead to disputes and postponement of the release date.