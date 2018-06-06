The newbie couple in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is getting all the attention these days. Everyone seems excited about this new jodi of B-town as they look forward to their pictures and interviews together.

This stunning duo bonded over the sets of their next upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’. They have been rumoured to be dating ever since the shooting for the movie started until recently when Ranbir Kapoor was asked in a recent interview whether he is in a relationship with his co-star Alia Bhatt. He stated that “it is all still very new and it needs time to breathe” which confirmed that the two are indeed dating.

Alia Bhatt was also asked about the same during the promotions of her latest release ‘Raazi’. She said that she is fortunate to be around Ranbir Kapoor as he is a pure soul. She also said that he is not only a fantastic actor but a fantastic human being and that they connected on the sets of their upcoming film, Brahmastra.

The adorable duo were recently spotted arriving at the sets of ‘Brahmastra’ together as the second schedule of the shooting was kicked-off in Mumbai. After the shoot was finished for the day, they exited the sets together and the duo couldn’t stopped smiling for the shutterbugs.

Both appeared in a cheerful mood and Alia Bhatt couldn’t stop blushing as she left the sets with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Check out the pictures:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjpgZIEnqcW/?taken-by=viralbhayani