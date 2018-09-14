It’s Ganpati Celebration time not just in our homes, but in Bollywood also. The likes of Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Shraddha Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra, Suniel Shetty and others have welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their homes. Earlier we reported to our readers about the big celebration held at Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s house. That wasn’t the only Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held in B-town.

Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed Bappa into her home along with hubby Aayush Sharma. Ganpati Bappa arrived in the noon at their residence and in the evening, a grand celebration was held which was attended by the entire Khan khandaan and their close friends from the film industry.

Sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma welcoming Ganpati Bappa.

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma at their residence.

Malaika Arora dressed to perfection, as usual.

Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.

Father-Son duo: Salim Khan & Sohail Khan.

Arpita’s mother Salma Khan arriving at her residence.

Helen at Arpita Khan Sharma & Aayush Sharma’s residence.

Katrina Kaif with sister Isabel Kaif.

Salman’s rumoured current girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also a part of the celebrations.

Athiya Shetty at the Ganpati celebrations.

Daisy Shah looking resplendent in a traditional avatar.

Ekta Kapoor with friend Mushtaq Sheikh.

Soon-to-be parents Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi

Alizeh Agnihotri, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri’s daughter and Salman Khan’s niece.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan.

Kabir Khan & Mini Mathur

Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar

Karanvir Bohra with wife Teejay Sidhu.

Here’s wishing all our readers a very happy and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha bless you with good health.