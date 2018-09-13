Janhvi Kapoor is becoming the golden girl of Bollywood and very soon, she will take over the entire film industry. She had a dreamy acting debut with ‘Dhadak’ a couple of months ago and recently bagged Karan Johar’s next directorial ‘Takht’. And now, she has signed her first ever brand endorsement.

Janhvi Kapoor has just been announced as the new face of beauty retail brand Nykaa. The promotional event was held recently where the big announcement was made. Janhvi walked into the venue looking like a petite princess. She wore an embroidered short pink dress by Prabal Gurung. The dress was a dainty and delicate number and looked her feminine best.

She paired the dress with a pair of white heels. She left her hair open in soft curls. Her natural nude makeup made her look even more gorgeous than she already is.

Janhvi will soon appear in television commercials, print Ads and digital promotional campaigns.

Nykaa.com will start a ‘Janhvi Loves’ collection which will entail a collection of products that are personal favourites of and curated by Janhvi herself.